Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Are Married In Beautiful Hawaiian Ceremony

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham
@ariejr/Instagram
The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee Lauren Burnham at 'Good Morning America' in New York City.Pictured: Arie Luyendyk Jr.,Lauren Burnham,Arie Luyendyk Jr.Lauren BurnhamRef: SPL1663041 070318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham. Arie Luyendyk Jr., and fiancee Lauren Burnham sit on the podium after Luyendyk won the Super Truck Series auto race, in DetroitIndyCar Auto Racing, Detroit, USA - 03 Jun 2018
Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham 'The View' tv show, New York, USA - 23 May 2018
THE BACHELOR - "Episode 2210" - The compelling live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love - Becca K. and Lauren B. - and told both of them that he loves them. Who does Arie, after much soul-searching, see as his future wife? Find out on the season finale of “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert) ARIE LUYENDYK JR., LAUREN B. View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

Another ‘Bachelor’ couple ties the knot! Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham are officially husband and wife! They wed in a stunning ceremony in Hawaii surrounded by friends and family!

Cue the wedding bells! Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Lauren Burnham, 26, are married, according to Us Weekly! “Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Arie told Us. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.” The former Bachelor and the swimsuit designer wed in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony on Saturday, January 12 in front of their closest friends, family and Bachelor nation pals. The ceremony, which took place at the Haiku Mill in Maui, was officiated by none other than Bachelor Nation host, Chris Harrison.

Lauren, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, looked stunning in a gorgeous by celebrity dress designer Hayley Paige. Meanwhile, Arie looked handsome in a tux….. The guest list, which consisted of roughly 100 people, included Arie’s close friends, Bachelor alums, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.
The couple kicked off their tropical wedding week with a special helicopter tour of Hawaii, overlooking the historic sites. The couple revealed back in December that they selected their wedding bands with the help of famed jeweler and Neil Lane. Lauren, a Virginia beach native, hosted a bridal shower in her hometown last August. She shared photos from the event, which was respectively Hawaiian-themed. Colors of pink and white and beautiful flowers covered the tables of her shower.

Arie and Lauren got engaged after his Bachelor season’s After the Final Rose special in March 2018. They announced their pregnancy a few months later in November, and revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in an adorable photo just days before they tied the knot on January 4. They are set to welcome their baby girl in July 2019. The newlyweds also bought a house together in Phoenix, Arizona last June. Congratulations to Arie and Lauren!