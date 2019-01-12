Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Are Married In Beautiful Hawaiian Ceremony

Another ‘Bachelor’ couple ties the knot! Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham are officially husband and wife! They wed in a stunning ceremony in Hawaii surrounded by friends and family!

Cue the wedding bells! Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Lauren Burnham, 26, are married, according to Us Weekly! “Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Arie told Us. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.” The former Bachelor and the swimsuit designer wed in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony on Saturday, January 12 in front of their closest friends, family and Bachelor nation pals. The ceremony, which took place at the Haiku Mill in Maui, was officiated by none other than Bachelor Nation host, Chris Harrison.

Lauren, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, looked stunning in a gorgeous by celebrity dress designer Hayley Paige. Meanwhile, Arie looked handsome in a tux….. The guest list, which consisted of roughly 100 people, included Arie’s close friends, Bachelor alums, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

The couple kicked off their tropical wedding week with a special helicopter tour of Hawaii, overlooking the historic sites. The couple revealed back in December that they selected their wedding bands with the help of famed jeweler and Neil Lane. Lauren, a Virginia beach native, hosted a bridal shower in her hometown last August. She shared photos from the event, which was respectively Hawaiian-themed. Colors of pink and white and beautiful flowers covered the tables of her shower.

Arie and Lauren got engaged after his Bachelor season’s After the Final Rose special in March 2018. They announced their pregnancy a few months later in November, and revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in an adorable photo just days before they tied the knot on January 4. They are set to welcome their baby girl in July 2019. The newlyweds also bought a house together in Phoenix, Arizona last June. Congratulations to Arie and Lauren!