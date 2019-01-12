’90 Day Fiance’s Colt Files For Divorce From Larissa Just Hours Following Her Third Arrest

’90 Day Fiance’s Colt Johnson reportedly filed for divorce from wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima on Jan. 11, the same day she was charged with first-degree domestic battery against him after an alleged fight.

It looks like it’s over for 90 Day Fiance married couple Colt Johnson, 33, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32. After some shocking headlines about alleged altercations between the two, Colt officially filed for divorce from Larissa on Jan. 11, according to US Weekly. The filing, which was paid for by Colt’s mother, Debra Johnson, happened on the same day that Larissa was charged with first-degree domestic battery after one of the alleged altercations with Colt. She posted bail and was released shortly after the charge.

Although Larissa took to social media to share some disturbing pics of herself with a bloodied and cut face, which she claimed was due to her alleged physical argument with Colt over porn, authorities came to the conclusion that her injuries were not consistent with what she stated happened. “After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told US. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of [Johnson’s] fingernails.” In contrast, Colt’s injuries seemed to be a direct result of the altercation. “He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Officer Rivera said.

Larissa’s most recent arrest was her third since 2018. The reality star was involved in two other arrests after previous alleged altercations but the charges were eventually dismissed. Since getting secretly married in June of last year, Colt and Larissa have seemed to struggle with their romance. In addition to the alleged altercations, there has been a cheating scandal which consisted of Larissa accusing Colt of being unfaithful to her in a series of videos she posted to social media back on Dec. 19.

A 90 Day Fiance blogger named John Yates has been posting various pics about the latest alleged altercation between Colt and Larissa, including one that seemed to show Colt with a bloody and cut lip, as the officials later concluded he had.

We’ll update this story as more info becomes available.