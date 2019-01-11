Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o: The Truth About Their Chances Of Having A Romance

Sorry, shippers, but Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o will stay friends indefinitely! A source close to Michael told HL EXCLUSIVELY why they’re keeping it that way!

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o may excel at flirting up a storm — both on Twitter and with their Golden Globes “kiss” — but they will most likely remain friends for a long, long time. A source close to Michael told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that when it comes down to it, they’re just too good of pals to pursue one another romantically. “Michael and Lupita are having fun with all the relationship rumors, but Michael especially loves being a single guy,” our source told us. “He really loves having options. Lupita is a beautiful person to him, but they are way too good of friends to go any further.”

And not only are they great friends, but they’re such incredible collaborators that he wouldn’t want to mess that up. “He would love to act with her on many more occasions, so he wouldn’t want to ruin that by forming a relationship with the possibility of it going south,” our source added. “His friendship and work relationship is what is most important and she shares his thoughts and is happy with just being friends.”

Both Michael and Lupita devastated fans by publicly (and personally) denying all of the relationship rumors. “No, we’re good friends,” Michael told ET Online. “Honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death.” “It’s flattering at the end of the day,” Lupita added. “I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too, for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Michael and Lupita. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above.