Marie Kondo: 5 Things You Need To Know About The ‘Tidying Up’ Star

‘Tidying Up’ is the show everyone is talking about. Marie Kondo is the tidying expert at the very center of this show. Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Marie Kondo, 34, is here to help us all. She is the star of the all-new Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. The 8-episode series premiered Jan. 1 and has become a Netflix sensation. Seriously, binge it now. Check out these 5 key facts to know about Marie as you watch and become obsessed with her amazing methods!

1. Marie is a Japanese organizing consultant. She started her tidying consultant business when she was 19 years old and a university student in Tokyo, according to her website. Now her methods are known around the world! In addition to being an organizing consultant and best-selling author, she’s also the founder of KonMari Media, Inc. Marie published a sequel, Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up, to her bestseller in 2014.

2. The Netflix show is based on her best-selling book. Marie published The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing in 2011, and it became a best-seller around the world. The show that was inspired by her book was released Jan. 1. Marie seeks to guide people who are willing to tackle the clutter in their lives and transform their lives in emotional and surprising ways. According to the show’s synopsis, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo follows “a loving family of four who have relocated to a Los Angeles apartment from a four-bedroom home in Michigan; a recently widowed woman grappling with how to let go of her beloved late husband’s’ possession, but not his memory; a young couple living in West Hollywood who are ready to leave their college-style of living behind; as well as soon-to-be parents who realize it’s time to let go of the past to pave way for their future family.”

3. She advocates for the “KonMari Method” of organizing. This method “encourages tidying by category – not by location – beginning with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and, finally, sentimental items. Keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy. Thank them for their service – then let them go,” her website states.

4. She became a tidying expert after having a nervous breakdown. Marie has always been interested in organizing, but she even struggled with it, too. Her stress came to a head when she was 16. “As far as anything else went — cleaning, washing, sewing — I could do it. The only thing I couldn’t do was tidy up. At school, while other kids were playing dodge ball or skipping. I’d slip away to arrange the bookshelves in our classroom, or check the contents of the mop cupboard … I had begun to see my things and even my house as an adversary that I had to beat,” she told London’s Sunday Times. “I walked into my room with the rubbish bag in my hand. And I looked at my room, and felt that I wanted to throw out everything in it. That was the climax of my stress, and at that moment I collapsed unconscious.”

5. She’s married! Marie is married to Takumi Kawahara. They have two children together.