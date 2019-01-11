Kevin Fret: 5 Things To Know About Latin Music Star, 24, Who Was Killed In Puerto Rico

Latin music star Kevin Fret has tragically died at the young age of 24. Kevin was shot and killed in Puerto Rico. Here’s what you need to know about Kevin.

The world has lost a bright and shining star from the music industry. Latin music singer Kevin Fret passed away on Jan. 10. He was just 24 years old. He will be so missed. Here are 5 key things to know about the Kevin and the situation surrounding his death.

1. Kevin was shockingly shot and killed. The singer was riding his motorcycle in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 when he was shot 8 times, according to El Nuevo Dia. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A suspect has not been named in relation to Kevin’s death. Kevin’s tragic and shocking death is still under investigation.

2. Kevin’s manager has issued a statement. “Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do,” his manager, Eduardo Rodriguez, said, according to Billboard. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

3. Kevin was an openly gay Latin trap artist. Many fans attribute him as the first openly gay Latin trap artist from Puerto Rico. One fan paid tribute to Kevin on Twitter with a heartfelt message: “RIP to the incredibly talented Kevin Fret, the first openly gay Latin Trapero from Puerto Rico. His unapologetic presence meant so much for the LGBTQ + community and the future of Latin Trap… Thank you for always speaking and living your Truth Kevin. Te amo para siempre.” Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also mourned Kevin’s death. “Another beautiful artist taken too soon & another reason why being an ally is so important. #RipKevinFret,” he tweeted.

RIP to the incredibly talented Kevin Fret, the first openly gay Latin Trapero from Puerto Rico. His unapologetic presence meant so much for the LGBTQ+ community and the future of Latin Trap… Thank you for always speaking and living your truth Kevin. Te amo para siempre ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RO2n2Dq2KC — BRI (@BrianaMMendez) January 10, 2019

Another beautiful artist taken too soon & another reason why being an ally is so important. #RipKevinFret https://t.co/YTesj3wc9P — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 10, 2019

4. He rose to fame with his song “Soy Asi.” The song dropped in April 2018. The music video has more than 600,000 views on YouTube.

5. He planned to use his music video to come out to the music industry. “I had everything in my mind, like the day I come out [in Latin trap] as a gay guy, I’m going to make my first video and I’m going to be showing my stomach, and I’m going to act like I don’t give a damn about what anybody has to say — with my blonde hair, my black nails, showing my stomach, glittery from head to toe,” he told Paper magazine.