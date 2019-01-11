‘True Detective’: The Cast & Everything Else You Need To Know Before Season 3 Premieres

‘True Detective’ is making its triumphant return on Jan. 13. The show has been off the air for nearly 4 years, but the anthology series is back with a new installment. Here’s what to know before the season 3 premiere!

True Detective season 3 will debut with back-to-back episodes on Jan. 13. The new season will consist of 8 episodes. After a game-changing first season and a lackluster second season, all eyes are on True Detective season 3. So, what is True Detective season 3 about? HollywoodLife’s got you covered.

1. Mahershala Ali and more star in the next chapter of the True Detective series. The Oscar winner stars as detective Wayne Hays. Stephen Dorff plays his partner, Roland West. The series also features Carmen Ejogo, Ray Fisher, Mamie Gummer, Scoot McNairy, Sarah Gadon, Josh Hopkins, Jodi Balfour, and Brandon Flynn.

2. Season 3 follows the investigation of two missing children. Partner detectives Wayne Hays and Roland West investigate the disappearance of two children in the heart of the Ozarks, Arkansas. Season 1 was set on the Louisiana coast, while season 2 was set in Los Angeles.

3. This season is set in 3 different time periods. In 1980, Will and Julie Purcell, the children of feuding parents Tom and Lucy Purcell, go missing a week after Halloween in West Finger, Arkansas. In 1990, Wayne and his former partner are subpoenaed after a major break in the case. In 2015, Wayne is a retired detective and is asked to look back on the twists of the unsolved case with a true-crime documentary producer.

4. The lead role was originally written for a white actor. Mahershala told John David Washington during Variety’s Actors on Actors series that he had to convince creator Nic Pizzolatto that the show’s lead could be a black detective. “I went on my phone; I’m hitting up some cousins and whatnot,” Mahershala said. “And they send me some pictures of my grandfather in the state police officer uniform. So I texted them to [Pizzolatto]. And I was like, ‘See, we existed in this space in the ’60s, in the ’70s, [as] state police officers. This is in Arkansas.’”

5. True Detective mastermind Nic Pizzolatto wrote almost all the episodes of the new season. He wrote all the episodes solo except for the fourth episode, which he wrote with Deadwood’s David Milch, and the sixth episode, which he wrote with Quarry’s Graham Gordy.