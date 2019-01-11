Travis Scott & Stormi Webster: Their Cutest Father/Daughter Pics

Travis Scott has been a dad for less than a year, but he’s already snapped a ton of sweet shots with his baby girl. Take a look at their most adorable moments!

What a precious father/daughter pair! Even though Kylie Jenner, 21, kept her pregnancy on the DL when she was expecting Stormi Webster, she and Travis Scott, 26, have been sharing pictures galore of their 11-month-old daughter since welcoming her in Feb. 2018. While Travis’s photos may be fewer and further between than Kylie’s, the new dad has warmed fans’ hearts multiple times with his sweet Stormi moments — especially when he was on the road for his Astroworld tour. Recall the rapper held his daughter on his shoulders before the first show and walked her around the venue. And in addition to a spread of dressing room shots, he also showed off pictures of his daughter wearing his merch, standing beside his poster and giggling over his performance. Aw!

But Travis doesn’t just document his time with his baby girl before performances. From trips to the pumpkin patch and the aquarium to professional family photo shoots, Stormi and her dad have been captured on camera all over the place. Our favorite moments, though, have been the candid ones. Kylie seems to love snapping shots of her baby daddy and her little one, whether he’s lifting Stormi up to kiss her tummy or holding onto her hands while she tries out shaky steps. But while the background changes, one thing is always the same — Stormi’s smile! Travis sure knows how to make his daughter grin. She is SO happy whenever he holds her and smooches her chubby cheeks.

So take a look at the gallery above to see all of Travis and Stormi’s sweetest moments. Just be ready to have your heart melted by the perfect pair!