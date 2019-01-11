Tiny Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Sexy Sheer Shirt & Dark Glam Makeup — See Pic

Tiny Harris looked incredible in her latest Instagram pic! The Xscape member slayed in a see-through white lace top and a full glam makeup look. See the photo!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris got her glam on! The 43-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Jan. 10 to share a stunning selfie. In the pic, Tiny rocks a sheer lace top over a white tank top. She elevated her ensemble with a glamorous makeup look that included a bold red lip, false lashes, and dark eyeliner. The Xscape member’s hair was kept down in soft curls.

This stellar look wasn’t achieved alone, though. Tiny gave a shout out to her makeup artist and hairstylist in the caption which read: “Stock up!!!! 2019 way! @beautydoll_mua on the quick beat @bkluvsme keep me kickin 💩 days later!”

The image appeared to be a throwback. Tiny’s MUA Beauty Doll shared the same image on Dec. 30, 2018 albeit with the caption, “Got to do a fast look on this amazing woman tonight,” written above the hitmaker’s head. She also posted a brief clip of Tiny showing off the makeup and hair from a few different angles on the same day.

The video revealed that Tiny was wearing a dewy highlighter that didn’t show up as well in the still image. While this look is from the end of last year, we think it’s safe to assume Tiny will have even more gorgeous and glamorous looks in 2019!