‘The Bachelor’: Colton Teases That He Found Love On Show — ‘I’m Happy At This Point In My Life’

It’ll be a few months before we find out if Colton Underwood is engaged after his journey as ‘The Bachelor,’ but we caught up with him EXCLUSIVELY and got some hints about whether or not he gets his happy ending!

Colton Underwood, 26, is the newest guy hoping to find love on The Bachelor, and while he obviously can’t reveal how his season concludes, he did tease that things work out for him in the end. “I can say that I am happy that I did it looking back,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am happy of the man I am standing here today and happy at this point in my life.” Okay, obviously this doesn’t tell us MUCH, but Colton sure does seem “happy” with how things turn out, so we’re hoping that means he found what he was looking for!

After being dumped by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette, then breaking things off with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, Colton was named the season 23 Bachelor in September. He wrapped filming at the end of 2018, and his season premiered on Jan. 7, where viewers saw there were plenty of potential women for Colton to end up with! “I wanted someone who was going to be fun, spontaneous, challenging — I think that was big for me,” Colton revealed. “Also, just true to who they are and having a sense of who they were and a sense of knowing they could grow and become a better person, too.”

There seem to be plenty of women who fit that bill on night one, and as the season plays out, we’ll get to see who Colton develops real connections with. Right off the bat, he was interested in Hannah Godwin, who he gave his first impression rose to. However, it wasn’t easy to weed through all the girls and decide what he was really looking for.

“For me, it was just trying to figure it all out,” he admitted. “It took a while. That’s what this show is and that’s what the opportunity was — figure out what’s best or me, and what’s the best fit.” The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.