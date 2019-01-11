Tarek El Moussa Publicly Endorses Ex Christina’s Marriage To Ant Anstead — See Message

Less than three years after Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s split, she re-married at the end of 2018. Now, Tarek is opening up about the wedding and why he’s totally cool with it.

Tarek El Moussa has no ill will towards his ex, Christina El Moussa, and her new husband, Ant Anstead. Despite recent reports claiming he’s “devastated” over Christina’s decision to remarry, Tarek claims he could not be happier about the situation. “I’m actually happy for her,” he said on his Instagram Story Jan. 10. “I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. Most importantly, it’s good for my children. I’m happy. My life is amazing, I have amazing friends, I love my babies, my family’s great. I just want everyone to know I’m doing fantastic.”

Tarek and Christina have two kids together, and he reiterated in his long-winded speech that the children will always be their priority. “I’m not the type of person who wants to fight with her for the rest o my life and make my kids miserable,” he explained. “The truth is, everything we do is about the kids. At the end of the day, my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s going to have help and that’s exactly what they need. I’m actually really happy for her and I’m happy for Ant and most importantly I’m happy about my kids. Really, at the end of the day, it’s all about them.”

It’s been almost three years since Christina and Tarek announced their decision to end their relationship in 2019, which devastated fans of their television show, Flip or Flop. However, the two have remained amicable, and continue to work on the show to this day. In fact, it’s returning with more episodes this spring!

Meanwhile, Christina began seeing Ant at the end of 2017, and they went public with their romance at the beginning of last year. They tied the knot in December in a super secret ceremony, then kicked off the New Year with a romantic honeymoon in Bora Bora. Ant also has two kids of his own from a previous relationship.