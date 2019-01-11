Sarah Hyland Raves Over Wells Adams & Reveals Story Of Their 1st Meeting Days Before Her Surgery

When Sarah Hyland first met Wells Adams, she was just days away from going through a life-saving kidney transplant! She opens up about how they finally came face-to-face in this new interview.

Sarah Hyland recently revealed that she first met her boyfriend, Wells Adams, when she was just hours away from having major surgery — her second kidney transplant — in 2017. Now, she’s dishing more about that first meeting in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Sarah explained that she and Wells had been texting back and forth for quite a bit of time, but she wasn’t taking it too seriously because he lived in Nashville, while she resided in L.A. However when she found out she was having the transplant, she realized they had to meet, or they might never get the chance, as she’d be “out of commission” for quite a bit of time after the procedure.

“I texted him being like, you need to come out to LA by the end of the week or this is never going to happen,” she explained. “I didn’t tell him anything and he was like…ok, that’s kind of weird. And the next day he texted me…see you on Saturday. I was like, that is so romantic! He was like, I’m presenting at this awards show. I’m like, he totally called whoever his people are and was like…get me to LA by the end of the week, just for me! And I found out a few months into our relationship that it was really just a coincidence and he didn’t fly to L.A. just for me. It was just a convenience. But it was meant to be, it was fate!”

Sarah and Wells have now been happily together for more than a year, and in 2018, he moved to L.A. to live with her. “He’s amazing,” she raved. “He’s the best man I’ve ever met.” Obviously, the two are super serious, but Wells recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s not rushing a proposal.

“I think that we would both feel weird if we were engaged already, like this early of us moving in with one another,” Wells explained. “I think we’re both pretty realistic about the evolution of our relationship and wanting to continue to grow in that way before jumping into, like, an early engagement.”