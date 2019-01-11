Sam Smith & Normani Get Their Groove On With Infectious New Track ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Stranger danger! Sam Smith & Normani teamed up for a new track, & it’s all about hitting the dance floor with new friends! Listen here!

Sam Smith, 26, & Normani, 22, are dancing their way into the new year! “Dancing With a Stranger” is a sultry new R&B track with a heavy pop influences, that finds a perfect harmony between the two artists. The track arrived on Jan. 11, and fans of both superstars are already raving over the collab! “Omg fu**ing Normani and Sam dancing with a stranger is a bop!!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter after listening!

Normani is just excited about the track as we are! The singer explained how much the new track means to her in a press release leading up to the track. “I’m truly blessed having the opportunity to create with one of the greatest vocalists of this decade. I think about the artists that I frequently listen to daily and Sam Smith has definitely been one of them for some time now. I never thought in a trillion years that I would be able to state that I have a record with this extremely gifted being. I’m super proud to share this song with Sam and cannot wait for the rest of the world to experience it – from the first moment that I heard the song I knew how special it was. I’m deeply in love with this body of work and I hope that you all will be too. I’m so thankful that Sam put his trust in me to help him bring this song to life. To my fans, thank you for all of your continued support. I love y’all!!! I pray you guys enjoy this.”

After traveling around the world on tour in support of his sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, Sam was stoked to hit the studio with Normani! Sam is also over the moon with the new piece of music. “I’m so excited for everyone to hear “Dancing With a Stranger,” which I wrote on The Thrill Of It All tour last year,” he said in a statement. “For me it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring. It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is.”

Listen to “Dancing With A Stranger” above! Between Normani’s unstoppable energy, and Sam’s flawless vocals, these two are the ULTIMATE duo!