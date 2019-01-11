Salma Hayek, 52, Takes Sensual Bath Outside & Fans Go Wild Over The Sexy Clip: She’s A ‘Goddess’

Salma Hayek stunned her Instagram followers by taking a bath outside! Watch her latest, sexiest video here!

Salma Hayek is always stunning with her Instagram pics and videos, and this clip is no exception. The 52-year-old shared a video of herself topless taking a bath outside by a pool. Needless to say, so many fans were absolutely here for this luxurious post. Stevenielsenart commented on the video, writing, “That looks amazing?” Fernando.maffia wrote, “My heart stopped.” Darkunderworld echoed that sentiment, writing, “She just killed IG with this one.” Astrhaawilliams replied, “U look so sexyyyy there lord of mercy niceeeeeee.” Check out the sultry video below!

We reported earlier how even Drake proved that he’s a huge fan of Salma. Sharing a picture of himself hugging her, Drake captioned the photo, writing, “I’m playing Salma way too close in this 😂😍.” Not only that, but Salma also shared the photo of the two of them together. However, she wrote a far less flirtatious caption: “Thank you #drake for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night . I feel so lucky to have been there Gracias Drake por el increíble concierto anoche. Que suerte que me toco verte @champagnepapi @monicabrown@tiffanyhaddish #aboutlastnight #atlanta#.”

And in terms of how Salma continually looks ageless even at 52, we have the inside scoop. “Dieting and exercise do not come easy to Salma, so she has to remain super focused and motivated to stick to a fitness regimen,” a source close to Salma EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She works out at least five days a week to keep her incredible figure and she loves everything from Pilates to strength training and kickboxing.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Salma. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.