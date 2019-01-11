Chris Brown Takes Daughter Royalty, 4, On Movie Date — See Sweet Pic

There’s nothing like a father/daughter date! Chris Brown spent some quality time with his little one on Jan. 10 and shared the sweetest shot of their time together. Take a look!

Royalty Brown, 4, knows how to do a movie date right! When she saw a flick with her dad Chris Brown, 29, on Jan. 10, the little one wore a red sweat suit and pink slippers. Royalty looked so cozy in the pic Chris posted, sitting in a red leather chair with a big smile on her face. It sure didn’t hurt that she had her hand in a bag of popcorn and an ICEE straw between her teeth. Looks like it was shaping up to be a great movie night with her dad! While the rapper didn’t share any photos of himself at the theater, here’s to hoping he was just as comfy on his father/daughter date.

Chris sure loves spending time with his baby girl, and we don’t blame him. Royalty seems like such a fun kid — just look at that grin! Two days before this movie date, the rapper posted a precious pic of his daughter smiling wide in the rain. She was dressed to impress in a green, fur-trimmed coat, pink tights and matching boots. And don’t even get us started on her accessories! Royalty paired a Hello Kitty umbrella with a cat ear headband. She’s such a stylish little tyke, but that isn’t the only way she takes after her dad.

Royalty also loves performing. Both Chris and his ex Nia Guzman, 35, love sharing videos of the little one being a ham. Whether she’s showing off her dance moves or singing lyrics she made up herself, she’s confident and cute in front of the camera.

Will she be a natural-born performer like her dad when she grows up? We can’t help but wonder, but until then, we’ll just be trying to figure out which movie Royalty and Chris saw together. Maybe Mary Poppins Returns?