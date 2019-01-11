14 Times North West Proved To Be Kim’s Mini-Me: High Heels, Makeup & More

The mother-daughter duo certainly love to match! Check out our favorite times when North West looked exactly like mom Kim Kardashian inside!

Kim Kardashian, 38, has described first-born North West, 5, as her “mini-me” on multiple occasions with good reason! Kim’s fashionable oldest child has made her affinity for clothes, makeup, and heels – just like mom! – known to all. It doesn’t hurt that Kim probably has an incredible closet and makeup kit for young North to play with! Luckily for us, a lot of these twinning times have been documented, so we can see their matching moments throughout the years! They’ve matched in everything from dresses, makeup, shoes, and other accessories, some even custom-made for the duo. It must be easy to acquire such good taste when your mom is Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality queen Kim.

When the West family has gone on vacation, Kim sometimes made sure that her and North had matching bathing suits for extra fun in the sun! On one trip, Kim and North matched in bright pink bikinis while getting out of the ocean water. North even held her mom’s hand as they were rocking similar looks!

On another occasion, Kim and North sported the same red-and-black sunglasses. They both had sleek hairstyles and dark tank tops on – Kim noted their matching looks on Instagram with her caption, simply saying “Twinning.” On a night out, Kim and North wore metallic silver dresses with capes on the back. Kim referenced North being her “mini-me” in the Instagram caption! However, in that matching photo, Kim wore heels while North opted for comfy (and easier to walk in!) sneakers.

Now that Kim has another daughter, one-year-old Chicago to match with, we wonder if Kim will get similar outfits for herself, North, and her new baby? We wouldn’t want little Chi to feel left out, but we guess we’ll find out eventually! For now, we’ll enjoy seeing Kim create outfits for both her and North that show off their fashion obsession and similar tastes! Don’t forget to check out the gallery above to see more adorable photos of North and Kim looking nearly identical!