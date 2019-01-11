North West Raids Kim Kardashian’s Closet To Try On Her Neon Flame Heels — Cute Pic

North West is following in her mom’s footsteps — literally! The five-year-old tried on Kim Kardashian’s high heels. See the sweet dress-up shot here!

Kim Kardashian‘s closet takes dress-up to the next level! The 38-year-old mother of three let North West, 5, try on a couple pairs of high heels, and the result was absolutely adorable. After showing off new Nike samples sent along for the whole fam in a Jan. 10 Instagram post, as well as a pair of Louis Vuitton bags, Kim posted a pic of her daughter’s feet in fiery heels. The wedges literally had flames shooting out from behind the ankle strap, and with a bright orange pair on her right foot and a hot pink pair on her left, North looked so stylish!

This isn’t the first time she’s tried on her mom’s shoes. Who could forget when Kim stuck the little one’s tiny feet in a pair of silver thigh-high boots while she was lying down? With the super tall shoes sticking out from the bottom of her denim skirt, North’s legs were crazy long. LOL! The little one has also matched her mom on multiple occasions. While they didn’t show up to the KarJenner West Christmas Eve party in the same looks like Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, did with their daughters Stormi Webster, 11 months, and True Thompson, 8 months, they were the ones to set this trend! From identical sparkly dresses at a Kanye West, 41, concert to coordinating color schemes, Kim and North the queens of mother/daughter matching.

It’s clear that Kim’s eldest looks up to her mom and wants to be like her! Otherwise, why would North spend so much time following in her footsteps?

Chicago West, 11 months, may still be too small to step into her mom’s fabulous flame heels, but we bet she’ll have just as much fun raiding her mom’s closet in the future as North is now. We can’t wait to follow along!