Former BG5 Member Mandy Jiroux Debuts Ultra Danceable New Single ‘Go Mami’

Kris Jenner took her under her wing as part of BG5, but these days, Many Jiroux is doing it all on her own! Catch the EXCLUSIVE premiere of the singer’s sexy solo track ‘Go Mami.’

Former BG5 member Mandy Jiroux is absolutely slaying the solo game! After nearly 4 years of being in the Kris Jenner-managed band, Mandy decided to step away, and is focusing on releasing music of her own. The star is getting ready to release a full-length solo EP, and the first track off the project, entitled “Go Mami,” is a must-listen! The catchy track was co-written by Mandy and Grammy award-winning songwriter J.Lauryn, and will have you pressing repeat!

Mandy had a distinct message in mind when it came to penning the track. “The inspiration behind ‘Go Mami’ is my love for dance,” she tells HollywoodLife. “Dancing is my first passion which makes me happy even on my darkest days, and my hope is that this single makes people feel the same way. I also hope the song encourages women to stand together & support each other. The world needs more of that.”

Still – Mandy looks back on her BG5 days fondly, and admits it was an incredible opportunity to work with Kris! “It was an honor working with Kris Jenner. She taught us to believe in ourselves no matter what and always encouraged female empowerment,” she says. Mandy also says that she finds inspiration from SO may different members of the music industry. “I love all genres of music & have been inspired by many different artists along the way. Some of those artists include Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Ariana Grande.. & the list goes on!”