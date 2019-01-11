Exclusive Premiere
Hollywood Life

Former BG5 Member Mandy Jiroux Debuts Ultra Danceable New Single ‘Go Mami’

Mandy JirouxVin and Omi show, Spring Summer 2015, London Fashion Week, London, Britain - 15 Sep 2014
Mandy Jiroux seen at the The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Park Hyatt New York, in New YorkMBFW Spring/Summer 2015 - Fashion Media Awards, New York, USA - 5 Sep 2014
Mandy JirouxGo N'Syde 40/40 Bottle Launch Party, New York, America - 12 Jun 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Music Writer

Kris Jenner took her under her wing as part of BG5, but these days, Many Jiroux is doing it all on her own! Catch the EXCLUSIVE premiere of the singer’s sexy solo track ‘Go Mami.’

Former BG5 member Mandy Jiroux is absolutely slaying the solo game! After nearly 4 years of being in the Kris Jenner-managed band, Mandy decided to step away, and is focusing on releasing music of her own. The star is getting ready to release a full-length solo EP, and the first track off the project, entitled “Go Mami,” is a must-listen! The catchy track was co-written by Mandy and Grammy award-winning songwriter J.Lauryn, and will have you pressing repeat!

Mandy had a distinct message in mind when it came to penning the track. “The inspiration behind ‘Go Mami’ is my love for dance,” she tells HollywoodLife. “Dancing is my first passion which makes me happy even on my darkest days, and my hope is that this single makes people feel the same way. I also hope the song encourages women to stand together & support each other. The world needs more of that.”

Still – Mandy looks back on her BG5 days fondly, and admits it was an incredible opportunity to work with Kris! “It was an honor working with Kris Jenner. She taught us to believe in ourselves no matter what and always encouraged female empowerment,” she says. Mandy also says that she finds inspiration from SO may different members of the music industry. “I love all genres of music & have been inspired by many different artists along the way. Some of those artists include Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Ariana Grande.. & the list goes on!”

So – what’s next for Mandy? “More music!” she says. “I’m jumping right back in the studio to write my next single, and finish my EP. Also, I’m always creating dance content for my YouTube channel.” For now, be sure to listen to her infectious new track above!