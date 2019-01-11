From the Golden Globes to the biggest and best ball gowns, see the top fashion moments of the week in the gallery attached below!

Lucy Hale is our best dressed star of the week, wearing Georges Chakra at The Unicorn film premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Of course, the Golden Globes were Jan. 6, and Lady Gaga was best dressed on the carpet in a periwinkle Valentino gown with a long, dramatic train. So many stars like Emmy Rossum, wearing a pink Monique Lhuillier on the red carpet, looked amazing at the first big awards show of the year. Sofia Carson also wore a romantic Monique gown at the The Art of Elysium’s 12th Annual Black Tie Event Heaven in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

At the same event, Emily Ratajkowski was ravishing in a red Dundas gown. Emmanuelle Chriqui wore CUSHNIE’s Resort 2019 Look #26 named the “Warren Liquid Cady and Matte Jersey Sleeveless Cropped Fitted Jumpsuit in Camellia and Clementine with the Kensington Liquid Cady Shawl Collar Fitted Jacket in Camellia” to The Passage premiere party at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Jan. 10.

Saoirse Ronan was so gorgeous promoting her movie Mary Queen of Scots in Berlin, Germany on Jan. 9. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visited Smart Works in London on Jan. 10, wearing an Oscar de la Renta coat and a black dress. Her exact look was the HATCH Eliza Dress and it fit her growing baby bump like a glove!

Sophia Bush wore Zac Posen at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on January 8. Gorgeous! See more pics of the best dressed stars this week in the gallery attached above!