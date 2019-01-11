Gallery
Hollywood Life

Lucy Hale, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week — Pics

lucy hale best dressed
Shutterstock
Lucy Hale'The Unicorn' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2019Premiere Of The Orchard's "The Unicorn" Wearing Georges Chakra Same Outfit as catwalk model *8899178o
Lady Gaga76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019Wearing Valentino same outfit as catwalk model *9731965bo
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Lady Juliet Hughes-Hallett, chair of Smart Works, and Kate Stephens, Smart Works' CEOMeghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Smart Works, London, UK - 10 Jan 2019The Duchess of Sussex will today visit Smart Works, a charity which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. Her Royal Highness was today announced as Patron of Smart Works. This is one of four Patronages The Duchess of Sussex will take on with the other three being The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew. Wearing Oscar De La Renta, Tan Coat, Wearing Hatch, Black Maternity Dress Shoes By Gianvito Rossi Bag By Victoria Beckham Same Outfit as catwalk model *9691605n
Regina King76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019Wearing Alberta Ferretti, Custom View Gallery View Gallery 79 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

From the Golden Globes to the biggest and best ball gowns, see the top fashion moments of the week in the gallery attached below!

Lucy Hale is our best dressed star of the week, wearing Georges Chakra at The Unicorn film premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Of course, the Golden Globes were Jan. 6, and Lady Gaga was best dressed on the carpet in a periwinkle Valentino gown with a long, dramatic train. So many stars like Emmy Rossum, wearing a pink Monique Lhuillier on the red carpet, looked amazing at the first big awards show of the year. Sofia Carson also wore a romantic Monique gown at the The Art of Elysium’s 12th Annual Black Tie Event Heaven in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

At the same event, Emily Ratajkowski was ravishing in a red Dundas gown. Emmanuelle Chriqui wore CUSHNIE’s Resort 2019 Look #26 named the “Warren Liquid Cady and Matte Jersey Sleeveless Cropped Fitted Jumpsuit in Camellia and Clementine with the Kensington Liquid Cady Shawl Collar Fitted Jacket in Camellia” to The Passage premiere party at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Jan. 10.

Saoirse Ronan was so gorgeous promoting her movie Mary Queen of Scots in Berlin, Germany on Jan. 9. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visited Smart Works in London on Jan. 10, wearing an Oscar de la Renta coat and a black dress. Her exact look was the HATCH Eliza Dress and it fit her growing baby bump like a glove!

Sophia Bush wore Zac Posen at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on January 8. Gorgeous! See more pics of the best dressed stars this week in the gallery attached above!