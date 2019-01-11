Logan Paul Says He’s ‘Going Gay’ For A Month & Fans Are Outraged: It’s Not A ‘Choice’ & Not A ‘Phase’

A year after Logan Paul filmed and uploaded the body of an alleged suicide victim, the YouTuber announced that he’s switching teams for March. Twitter reminded Logan that it doesn’t work like that.

Logan Paul just doesn’t learn. On the heels of his Aokigahara forest controversy, the 23-year-old YouTube star is back with a new controversy to set off Twitter. Logan shared his month-by-month resolutions with co-host Mike Majlak on his Impaulsive podcast on Jan. 9, but one goal was problematic. Logan and his podcast cohort will be vegan and sober for January, and indulge in steaks and alcohol for “Fatal February” (safe, so far). But then Logan got to March. “And then March—take a guess…What is it? Male-only March. So it’s male-only March,” Logan said, adding, “We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month.” Seeing that one does not simply “choose” to identify within the LGBTQ+ community, waves of Twitter users slammed the vlogger for feeding into this hurtful misconception.

“@LoganPaul ‘gay’ for March? This is disheartening and harmful to the lgbtq+ community, ‘gay’ isn’t a choice and this sets back so many things and acceptance that the gay community has fought tirelessly for. You really could cause harm and damage, if you’re into men, cool, be bi,” @RaleighAlfano tweeted. User @ProudResister pointed out that “going gay” implies the sexuality is an experiment, writing, “Please stop using the LGBTQ community for clicks & likes. We’re not a trend or a phase. We’re real people who’ve had to overcome real discrimination to walk down the street and hold hands with the person we love. Don’t ‘go gay for a month.’ Please just go away.” And even if Logan was just cracking a tone-deaf joke, @JoshSeefried explained why “bro to bro” banter like this still has consequences: “Obviously to @LoganPaul being gay is some sort of punchline to a joke. Make sure to tell that to youth that kill themselves because they struggle with being gay. Shame on him once again.”

Logan’s “resolution” was odd, considering the amount of damage control he attempted to do after the Aokihagara forest controversy just a year prior. Pushing the shock value on his YouTube channel, Logan traveled to Japan’s “Suicide” forest and filmed what appeared to be the body of someone who allegedly took his life. He uploaded the video to his channel on Dec. 31, 2017, which currently has 18 million subscribers, and spent his New Year’s facing national outcry. He later deleted the video and issued a lengthy apology to his Twitter, protocol that today’s critics are expecting once again.

i can’t believe logan paul is going to be ‘gay for a month’ like it’s some sort of trend. i’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/YolkLDndul — A⚢ (@reyeslindseys) January 11, 2019

But the backlash doesn’t scare Logan. “Good luck trying to cancel me,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in Oct. 2018, in response to being named on the New York Time’s article for stars the internet “canceled.” He continued, “It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career. He’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me. Like, if I sleep for the rest of my life, maybe. But, like, dog: I love this sh*t. This creating? It’s my passion.”