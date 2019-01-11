Lauren Jauregui Drops New Song ‘More Than That’ & It’s More Than You Could Have Hoped For

Lauren Jauregui just released her new song, ‘More Than That,’ & it’s an instant bop! Listen to the singer’s latest solo single here!

Lauren Jauregui, 22, just released her first piece of music for 2019, and the former Fifth Harmony songstress did not disappoint. The sexy song is the ultimate anthem of independence, and the track’s lyrics are all about how Lauren’s love doesn’t come easy! “You gon’ have to come stronger than this liquor//Wanna take me home, better be more convincing//It’ll take more than that to get to me//More than that to get your way,” she croons in the song’s chorus. If you ask us, the song is EVERYTHING!

“More Than That,” serves as the the follow-up to the singer’s debut solo single, “Expectations.” The song, released on Oct. 23, is a dreamy ballad that proves to be beautiful and heartbreaking all at once. The relationship-centric ballad even had fans wondering if the lyrics came from personal experience thanks to her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign!

We are obviously loving the lyrics to “More Than That,” but the cover art for Lauren’s new single is equally as astounding. The singer looks GORGEOUS in the photo! The flower-filled snapshot has Lauren looking like a floral princess, laying in a sheer top and skirt, among the pretty multi-colored petals. Underneath her mesh top, Lauren leaves little to the imagination, wearing nothing but silver glittery pasties.

Listen to Lauren’s new song above! The singer is definitely starting off the year the right way, and we’ve got this one on repeat!