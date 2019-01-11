90 Day Fiancé : Larissa Accuses Colt Of Violent Argument That Left Her Face Bloody & Bruised: Watch

’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima & Colt Johnson got into a bloody altercation on Jan. 10, according to a series of Instagram posts, & the footage of the incident will shock you.

UPDATE: Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Larissa’s scratches on her stomach appear to be self-inflicted. The site reports that cops were called around 11 PM on the night of the incident, but Colt wasn’t around. The site also claims that police returned to the scene several hours later, and spoke with both stars, but determined that the injury on Larissa’s face didn’t appear to be from him.

Original: Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32,and Colt Johnson, 33, shared a volatile relationship during their 90 Day Fiancé stint, and unfortunately, based on recent Instagram posts, their romance didn’t improve off-camera. TMZ reports that based on posts to her Instagram page, which is now private, the couple got into a vicious fight on Jan. 10, which left Larissa’s face bloodied, and her body with numerous scratches. In one clip that the reality star shared to Instagram, which was re-shared by TMZ, Larissa details her injuries, and claims that Colt was “abusing” her. She also shared a still photo, of the gash on her face. “Colt called the cops on me we argue,” she captioned the pic. Larissa added that her husband was the one to call the cops first.

The explosive argument started due to Colt’s decision to purchase porn, reports TMZ. “According to Larissa … the couple’s fight began when she discovered an email showing Colt had created an account with the adult entertainment company, ManyVids, and purchased a porn video,” the site claims.

The bloody battle was also documented by a blogger named John Yates, who is a friend of Larissa’s. John shared a series of texts messages he claims were with Larissa, detailing what happened that night, as well as photos of her injuries. The blogger also shared a pic that he reports is of Colt’s injury. “This was sent to me by a close friend of Colt’s and in the spirit of fairness I’m posting it,” he wrote, below a post of Colt’s bloodied mouth. You can see John’s documentation of the incident below.

Larissa has previously been arrested as a result of domestic violence. We hope that both stars are safe, and recovering today. HollywoodLife has reached out to TLC, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.