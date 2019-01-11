Lana Condor Confesses She & Noah Centineo Made A Shocking Dating Pact & Fans Love It

Lana Condor admitted she and Noah Centineo have a ‘spark’ and made a contract about their boundaries just like their onscreen counterparts in ‘TATBILB.’

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have a relationship contract, just like their onscreen counterparts in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Condor, 21, revealed the interesting pact when she stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10. While talking about the hit Netflix rom-com, Jimmy Fallon brought up the pair’s “great chemistry” before asking Condor if she set early boundaries with her 22-year-old costar.

“I did. We had just come back from a hot yoga class and we went to his apartment and we ordered pizza. It’s kind of like, ‘Oh, hot yoga, pizza, what’s happening?’ It was right before we shot the movie – just getting to know each other,” Condor recalled, adding that she “felt something!” But that spark didn’t turn into anything romantic offscreen.

“I looked at him, and I was like, ‘Noah, it’s not gonna happen between us.’ Because I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best friend professionals,” she explained. “So I was like, ‘it’s just not gonna happen,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,’ and I was like, ‘Great!’ So we kind of did what we did in To All The Boys the movie. We made a contract and set boundaries.”

lana really decided to set early boundaries between her and noah when she felt the chemistry because she wanted to keep it professional while just being best friends and if that isn’t self control then i don’t know what is — tanika (@preciselynoah) January 11, 2019

The actress noted that the contract worked out for them. “I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great! And now we’re doing a sequel, so I have to work with him again,” she said, before confirming that their chemistry is as strong as ever. “We still have the spark! Yeah, absolutely. We were just on the phone the other day, just talking about the sequel,” she told Fallon.

lana really friend-zoned noah. ugh her mind. — bo 💍 (@beereilish) January 11, 2019

However, the late night host couldn’t help but stir the pot a bit further. “The books, there’s three of them. Is that correct? So if the sequel does well then you do the third one,” he said to Condor, who agreed that’d be “amazing.” He then added with a laugh, “Then after the third one, you really fall in love!” It’s probably a good time to point out that Lana is currently dating actor Antony De La Torre.

While Fallon is clearly a Lana-Noah shipper, the Deadly Class star’s fans were impressed by how she handled the situation. One fan tweeted, “lana really decided to set early boundaries between her and noah when she felt the chemistry because she wanted to keep it professional while just being best friends and if that isn’t self control then i don’t know what is,” while another wrote, “lana really friend-zoned noah. ugh her mind.”

Another fan, @DevotedUltimate, responded to the show’s tweet about the pact, writing, “So glad to hear young women setting boundaries and being respectes [sic], way to go Lana and Noah.” Some people were disappointed in themselves for thinking the pair were romantically involved IRL, though. After realizing fans were wrong about Condor and Centineo’s relationship status, Twitter user @paulaproctor shared a video of someone saying, “This is so HUMILIATING!” You win some, you lose some, I guess!