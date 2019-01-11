Kristen Stewart Shares Steamy Kiss With New Girlfriend Sara Dinkin — See Hot PDA Pic

While taking a drive together, Kristen Stewart leaned over & kissed her girlfriend Sara Dinkin! Read about their PDA here!

Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin are still going strong! The new couple was spotted driving to their workout class on the night of Jan. 10 when Kristen took advantage of some down time at a red light and gave Sara a kiss. While the two have been spotted together numerous times, possibly the coolest thing they do together is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class that they both take in Hollywood. Seriously, these two are the cutest! Click here to see pics of their latest PDA session.

We reported earlier how Robert Pattinson was taken aback when he heard Kristen was dating Sara. “Rob is surprised to see Kristen move through so many girlfriends so quickly. Seeing Kristen move from Stella to Sara has Rob wondering what it will take to keep Kristen happy, satisfied and interested,” a source close to Robert told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks about Kristen all the time, but has moved on and healed from his broken heart a long time ago. He hopes Kristen finds true love and happiness.”

Of course, Kristen and Sara’s kiss isn’t the first time the couple has been spotted out and about with each other. Not only were the two seen walking their dogs together, they also spent a day out together on Jan. 10 shopping in West Hollywood and grabbing some lunch, too. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kristen and Sara, as well catching you up to speed with their latest dates and hang-outs. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together as a couple in our gallery above.