Kourtney Kardashian Vs. Sofia Richie: Which Of Scott Disick’s Ladies Is The Queen Of Instagram?

What’s the one thing that Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have in common, besides the obvious? They both know how to rock an IG pic like a boss!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20, have a lot in common. Don’t believe us? Well, besides the obvious – Scott Disick – they’re both members of famous families. They were both born and raised in Los Angeles, rubbing shoulders with some of the same people. (Let’s not forget that Sofia’s big sister Nicole Richie used to hang out with Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian when they were in their teens.) But there’s one more thing that Kourtney and Sofia are known for. When it comes to taking gorgeous Instagram pics, they rock.

It’s hard to decide, which one is the “queen” of the social media site. But, be it a selfie or a vacation snap, striking a sexy pose in a bikini, or working a mini dress, Kourtney and Sofia can do all of the above, and more, with aplomb.

Don’t believe us? Check out our gallery above. Kourtney can spark a headline just by posting a sexy photo on Instagram. Who could forget that image from July 2018 of her wearing a skimpy, thong bikini? The photo prompted her then boyfriend Younes Bendjima to write in her comments section, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Well Younes, actually, no. Kourtney has racked up likes with plenty of other pics that don’t involve showing off her thong or her booty.

There was that photo that she posted in November 2018, in which she donned some wings and wore sparkly lingerie in her best impression of a Victoria’s Secret angel. Let’s not forget the June 2018 pic of her posing in a boat while wearing a sunhat, a shirt tied at her waist and checkered shorts.

Sofia is equally glam. She’s perfected the mirror selfie, sunbathing in her animal print bikini while showcasing her curves, rocking a strapless evening gown at a glitzy party and looking effortlessly chic in a mini dress while lounging on a sofa. Scroll through our gallery of pics and see for yourself!