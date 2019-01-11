Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian slipped into a little blue dress on Jan. 10, & her insane curves were on full display. See the sultry pic here!

Body goals! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, slipped into a sexy satin piece of lingerie on Jan. 10, and the photo is enough to get anyone’s pulse racing! The reality star flaunted what she’s got in the racy snap, where she donned a skintight blue corset, and not much else. The midnight blue number featured a sweetheart neckline, showing off Kourt’s cleavage, but her fierce legs were also in-ignorable. Clearly, she has been hitting the gym! The star looked incredibly tan and toned from head-to-toe, as she sprawled out on a bed. She held a glittery gold phone up to her ear, and captioned the post: “Wrong number.” Very cheeky, Kourt!

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen Kourtney flash some skin this week. She and little sis Kendall Jenner, 23, spent some time lounging in a blue-lit hot tub in Aspen, and they shared a steamy moment from their time soaking in the jets. As the two stars rested their arms on the ledge of the hot tub, their booties popped out of the water and were on full display. “What’s hotter than hot chocolate?” Kourtney questioned in her caption. Well – there are a few things hotter than hot chocolate, and Kourtney and Kendall are on the list!

Also in Aspen was Sofia Richie, the new girlfriend of Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick. Sofia and Kourtney have been getting along fabulously, and apparently, are even able to vacation together! ”Kourtney’s family is relieved that she’s bonded with Sofia. They know her family and they’ve always liked Sofia so it’s much easier for everyone now that Kourtney and Sofia are friendly,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott has been pushing to bring Sofia into the family fold for a while. No one had any issue with including Sofia they just wanted to be respectful of Kourtney’s feelings so ultimately she had to give her blessing. But now that she has, things are going so well. Her family admires how evolved Kourtney’s being, they’re proud of her,” our insider adds.

Catch Kourtney’s latest steamy snapshot above. We are so smitten with this look! We just have one question: Kourtney, can we get your number?