Kim Kardashian Poses In Bed Wearing Nothing But Underwear: ‘Good Morning’ — See Pic

Kim Kardashian have her fans a sexy way to start the weekend by posing in bed in her underwear. We’ve got the TGIF pic of her racy ‘good morning’ message.

Kim Kardashian gave her 124 million Instagram followers a happy wake up call on Jan. 11. She showed them an eyeful of her sexy body by posing in bed wearing a nearly see-through white cropped tank top and string bikini bottoms with the message “good morning.” She looked a little naughty by putting her hand up to her lips and biting down on one of her fingers. The 38-year-old had a fully made up face as if she was doing a photo shoot so she clearly hadn’t just woken up to rise and start her day.

“Let me guess? You woke up like this? LOL” one fan commented while another wrote “damn that’s your face in the morning?” A woman joked “I woke up like this too” while another gushed “Oh damn…Lost for words.” By Kim’s standards, the photo was fairly tame as she used a pillow to cover up her lower half with just the string of her undies showing on her hip and her top wasn’t completely see-through. Her long black hair extensions actually cascaded over her chest.

Kim’s totally been feeling herself ever since she reached her target goal weight of 116 pounds in Aug. of 2018 after several years of work to get there following the birth of son Saint West in Dec. of 2015. She dieted and exercised her heart out but her weight plateaued at around 140. “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” she told E! News at the time. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

It didn’t come easy though. “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” she shared at the time. All that hard word has definitely paid off with the body Kim has now.