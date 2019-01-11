Kendra & Joe Duggar In Rare Photo With Son Garrett, 7 Mos. — See Family Pic

Kendra Caldwell and Joe Duggar don’t share photos with their baby boy very often, but here he is! Take a look at sweet little Garrett David in a new family pic.

It’s been seven months since Kendra Caldwell, 20, gave birth to her son Garrett David in June, but she doesn’t flood social media with sweet shots of her baby boy like some other Duggar sisters do. But while she and Joe Duggar, 23, tend to keep their little one on the DL, a new family pic gave fans a glimpse of Garrett’s growth. He’s getting so big! It was Jinger Duggar, 25, who posted the precious pic while she and her daughter Felicity Vuolo, five months, were visiting family in Arkansas. The new mom and her baby girl were all smiles with Jinger’s brother, sister-in-law and nephew. So heartwarming!

While Felicity was wearing a gray dress, tights and her signature headwear — a pink beanie with a bow, this time around — Garrett was in a blue striped onesie. Both of the babies were in their mom’s arms and could not have looked cuter. Joe and Karen’s son hasn’t been spotted on social media since back in November when many members of the Duggar posed at a round table, and the little one was swaddled with a binky in his mouth. You know what that means? This is the first real look of Garrett that fans have had since his birth. He’s such a cutie, but who’s surprised?

It’s safe to say that Jinger loves sharing shots of her baby girl on Instagram. In fact, she posted six on this trip to Arkansas alone!

From a shopping trip with aunties Jessa, 26, and Jana Duggar, 28, to a dinner with grandparents Michelle, 52, and Jim Bob Duggar, 53, Felicity sure looked like she was having the time of her life!