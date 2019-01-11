‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Suspect Kendall Jenner Is Secretly Under The Alien Mask – See Hints

Is that you, Kendall Jenner? ‘The Masked Singer’ fans have come up with a brand-new theory that the supermodel and ‘KUWTK’ star is behind the alien costume. Do you think she’s the alien?!

The Masked Singer has captivated us all! The show is keeping us on our toes and constantly guessing as to which celebs are underneath those wild costumes. Many fans think Carrie Underwood is the lion, and now some fans are certain that Kendall Jenner is the alien. They’re not totally off base. Anything is possible when it comes to The Masked Singer!

The alien performed Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” during the Jan. 9 episode of the hit FOX show. “I’m excited to be here, because in my family, anonymity is a completely alien concept,” the alien said. “Growing up in the public’s eye, my life was never really my own. I let others define me, but no one will ever control me again.” The whole part about “growing up in the public’s eye” definitely hints that Kendall could be the alien! She also revealed that she has “many sisters.” Panelist Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the alien is one of the Kardashians, and Ken Jeong said Kourtney Kardashian.

A fan named Leah Walker later pointed out that Kendall may have given everyone a hint that she’s the alien on her Facebook page with one emoji! Check it out below.

#TheMaskedSinger i mean.. 👀 just saying, tell me that’s not a hint that kendall jenner’s not the ALIEN 👽 pic.twitter.com/75hQorsJ3P — katelyn ✧ (@katdompat) January 10, 2019

Kendall Jenner is the masked singer alien #TheMaskedSinger When she walked out it was my very first thought. — Leah Walker (@lhbwlkr) January 10, 2019

The alien is still competing on the show, so we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to find out who is behind the mask. The first celebrity unmasked was Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown, who was dress as the hippo. Comedian Tommy Chong was unveiled as the pineapple during the second episode. Which celebrity will be unmasked next?! The Masked Singer season one airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.