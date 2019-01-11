Justin Bieber Trolls JoJo Siwa Again & Tells Her To ‘Burn’ Her Book — But Claims He’s ‘JK’

Justin Bieber is back to advising JoJo Siwa what she should set fire to…sort of. See what sparked the singer to revive his infamous ‘burn it’ comment, which JoJo responded to with an equally hilarious Instagram post!

Justin Bieber, 24, has moved on from JoJo Siwa’s car and now her book for his latest “Burn It” comment. During a stroll at the book store on Jan. 11, the “No Brainer” singer ran into the 15-year-old YouTube star’s new work, JoJo’s Guide to Making Your Own Fun, on the shelves. Taking the advice of the instructional guide’s name, Justin certainly made his “own fun” by resorting to a familiar comment. “Burn it,” he wrote over a picture of the cheery book with JoJo’s face. But he’s not trying to spark a new feud, as he added, “Haha jk.”

JoJo was quick to respond. The Dance Moms alum posed by a cardboard cutout of Justin, helping it read another original work of hers. “Since @justinbieber likes my books now I thought I would read him my new one ‘JoJo and BowBow CANDY KISSES)!!’ You can pre order it right now (link in my bio)!👍🏼,” she wrote to her Instagram on Jan. 9. Get that promotion in girl! Of course, Justin and JoJo are referring to the uproar that JB’s original three “Burn It” comments caused. The phenomena started when JoJo shared a picture of her custom-decorated car (a Christmas gift) from West Coast Customs, replete with stars, hearts and glitter colors. The Biebs wasn’t a fan of the paint job, as he commented thrice under the car company’s post, “Burn it.” Fans were scratching their heads as to why an international pop star was coming after a teenager’s set of wheels, including JoJo’s mom, Jessalyn Siwa. “Burn your own things,” she replied to Justin.

Justin promised he meant no offense. “I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors,” he tweeted on Dec. 30, 2018. “I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.” JoJo accepted his apology. “It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good,” she tweeted back. Justin didn’t respond to the request, instead breaking his silence with today’s trolling moment.

We don’t think JoJo too much offense with Justin’s new (but friendly) diss. She used the singer’s catchphrase herself, tweeting on Dec. 28, 2018, “BURN IT” and “wow people are actually really mad at me for singing a queen song at karaoke….. like really mad. burn it.” Hey, it’s a versatile saying!