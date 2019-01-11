Juelz Santana & Kimbella Married: ‘LHH’ Couple Finally Wed After 10 Years & 2 Kids Together

Finally! Juelz Santana and Kimbella are married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 10 with guests including Lil Kim! The bride looked stunning in a strapless gown and the videos are amazing!

Juelz Santana, 36, and Kimbella are married! The Love & Hip Hop couple finally wed after 10 years together on Thursday night, January 10, in a private ceremony. Guests included rapper Lil’ Kim, as well as Santana’s Dipset crew members, Cam’ron, Freekey Zekey, and Jim Jones. See videos from their intimate wedding below!

Kimbella’s strapless, white dress nearly stole the show. She looked stunning in a waist-cinching, sparkling gown. The reality star kept her light brown locks down and curly for her wedding day, and carried pink, purple and maroon flowers into her reception. Meanwhile, Santana looked handsome in a black and white tux with a maroon bowtie. His tux also featured a cape jacket.

At one point, Santana took the garter off his wife’s leg with his mouth as she laughed with joy. The newlyweds shared a few sweet dances as their loved ones watched. They danced to some old hits and new ones, including Beyonce and Ed Sheeran‘s rendition of his song, “Perfect”.

Santana proposed to Kimbella back in November during the Diplomats’ show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. “This my lady. She’s been rocking with me for a long, long time,” the rapper told the audience at the Apollo Theater at the time. “She stuck it out with a n***a through the ups and downs. I love you, baby. You’re my queen and I want to do this in front of everybody right here.” The couple share two kids together — Juelz Santana James, 8, and Bella Monroe James, 6.

Santana proposed at the time he was up against severe gun charges. He was arrested in March 2018 after a loaded firearm was found inside his carry-on at an airport in Newark, New Jersey. Santana initially fled Newark Liberty International Airport, but later turned himself in three days after the incident. After nearly a month following his engagement, Santana was sentenced to 27 months in prison. However, a start date for his sentence has not been set.

When he proposed, many questioned Santana’s intentions amid the gun incident. He later defended his relationship on Instagram. “If I was worried about someone taking her then I wouldn’t of [sic] did it,” he wrote in a post from November. “If someone take ya lady, a ring ain’t gonna stop nothing. U just gonna be out of a ring n a lady. What u saying makes no sense… Stay blessed tho fam.” Congrats to the happy couple!