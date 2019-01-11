Jennifer Lopez Rocks Her Sculpted Abs In New Workout Pic & It’s Fitness Goals

Jennifer Lopez is truly ‘Limitless’. The 49-year-old superstar flaunted her flawless physique in a tiny sports bra and leggings and we’re totally in awe of her abs. See the jaw dropping pic here!

Jennifer Lopez works hard for her hot body — and it shows. The star of Second Act took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to share a jaw-dropping fitspo pic along with her secret to staying motivated in the gym. Next to her stunning photo the mom of two wrote, “New year, new goals! You always ask me how to stay motivated and focused on my goals…new workout gear always works for me!” Jennifer used the chance to promote her collection of Niyama Sol leggings and after seeing how incredible she looks in her workout gear we’re feeling super motivated to hit the gym.

Jennifer has another secret weapon when it comes to staying in top shape — her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43. The couple, who has been dating for almost two years, are totally fitness fanatics. Seriously, these two never skip a workout. Even when they’re on vacation they make sure to get up early to get after it. Need proof? Check out the video Alex posted last summer of Jennifer doing pull-ups aboard their super-yacht somewhere off coast of Italy. Yes, pull-ups. On vacation. Ouch!

Clearly Jennifer doesn’t have issues doing pull-ups, or any other exercise for that matter, because she’s in the best shape of her life. No doubt it takes major dedication to looks as good as she does. And it doesn’t hurt to have A-Rod, her swole-mate, by her side. “They’re both extremely fit people and very healthy people,” Jeff Lee, Chief Operation officer at Alex Rodriguez Corporation, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com when discussing Jennifer and Alex. “They eat clean, they don’t drink, party or smoke. She doesn’t drink at all. I work out with both of them and I feel that Alex and I have an extremely good rhythm, but I always feel intimated when she’s working out because she’s probably the one person I can’t keep up with. Jennifer gets her game face on! It’s intimidating how hard she works out.” You say intimidating, we say inspiring.