Jayme Closs: Kidnapper & Murder Suspect Arrested After Teen Escapes — She Was ’Target’, Not Parents

Jayme was kidnapped on Oct. 15 after her parents’ murders, and investigators revealed she was the ‘target’ of the attack in a Jan. 11 press conference.

Jayme Closs, 13, was located three months after her parents’ murders, and her alleged kidnapper has been arrested. Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, was taken into custody on Jan. 10 and charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, as well as one count of kidnapping. While speaking at the Jan. 11 press conference, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald added that the police force is not looking at any other suspects at this time. “We don’t believe he had any contact with the family,” he said, referring to Jayme as the “target.” As for whether or not the two knew each other prior to the kidnapping, the Sheriff was unable to comment on this.

Recall Jayme’s parents Denise Closs, 46, and James Closs, 56, were shot to death on Oct. 15, and their daughter vanished from their family home in Barron that same day. 88 days and 3,500 tips after the tragedy occurred, Jayme was found in Gordon on Thursday, Jan. 10 by a woman walking her dog. About 65 miles north of Barron, Gordon is only an hour’s drive from Jayme’s home. The woman she approached brought Jayme to a nearby home and called the authorities from there. The police took possession of the teen, then were able to locate a vehicle matching the one Jayme had described. Jake Thomas Patterson was pulled over and arrested, although he had not been on the investigation’s radar before this time.

Jayme was released from the hospital on Jan. 11 after being evaluated and held overnight for observation. She will be undergoing police questioning and a mental health evaluation.

After thanking everyone who dedicated themselves to solving this case, the Sheriff expressed his gratitude for Jayme’s bravery. “In cases like this, we need a big break, and it was Jayme herself who gave us that big break,” he said.

After all of the tragedy the Closs family has gone through in the last few months, it is such a relief to know that she is alive and well. The investigators will release more information at a 4:00 press conference.