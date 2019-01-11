How To Prevent Flyaways & Static In Your Hair During Winter — Expert Hairstylist Says

It’s been bitterly cold in the Northeast lately, and if you’re scared of bundling up because of hair breakage, don’t worry! Get expert tips on healthy winter hair below.

It’s tough wearing a hat or scarf in the frigid winter weather when you have fears of massive hair static! You don’t fret about flyaways anymore — we got expert tips from a celebrity hair expert so you can have healthy, sexy hair all winter long. We spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Kyle White at Oscar Blandi Salon in NYC, who told us, “Between the indoor heat and cold temperatures, everything seems dryer during winter months. Try using a humidifier at night for an extra boost of moisture while you sleep. This will not only keep your hair looking luscious, it will also keep your skin glowing as an extra bonus.”

Kyle told us, “Every winter I see an increase in breakage at the nape of the neck, from high collars and heavy scarves. Silk, cashmere and softer fabrics will allow the hair to slide along the fabric instead of rubbing and breaking. Also, try sleeping with a silk or satin pillow case for the same reasons.” As far as protecting your color investment, Kyle says, “Healthy hair holds color longer than damaged hair. Be sure to do a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week. Go holistic and use shea butter, which is very moisturizing. Then you can add an oil of your choice. I’m partial to coconut, but olive, avocado and macadamia are all good choices.”

“A lack of moisture is also the main cause of flyaway hairs. You can try spraying a little static guard on a brush or simply rub a dryer sheet on the unruly strands, and they’ll lay back down in seconds!”

“During the winter months, I tell my clients to try mixing their conditioner with an at-home gloss like the Oscar Blandi Luce Sheer gloss. It gives an extra boost of moisture and shine. If you like golden color, you can mix your conditioner with the Oscar Blandi Pronto gloss for a boost of warmth. Try not to shampoo more than three times a week by using a dry shampoo. No matter how gentle the cleanser, every time you wash away dirt and impurities from your hair, you wash away color molecules. Your scalp’s natural oils are mother nature’s deep conditioner. So keep color fresh, save the health of your hair, and time in the morning by using dry shampoo.”