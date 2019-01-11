‘Top Chef’s Fatima Ali Cries For Prayers & Reveals She’s ‘Getting Sicker’ Amid Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

This is so heartbreaking. Former ‘Top Chef’ contestant Fatima Ali’s terminal cancer has caused her to become much ‘sicker’ recently and she’s begging fans for their prayers and positive thoughts.

This is just so sad. Popular Top Chef: Colorado contestant Fatima Ali revealed in Oct. of 2018 that her rare form of bone and tissue cancer called Ewings Sarcoma had returned. This time it was terminal and she had a year or less to live. On Jan. 10, she gave fans an update on how she’s doing and things are looking grim for the 29-year-old cook. Next to an Instagram picture that showed her with glasses on, her hair slowly growing back after chemo treatments and trying her best for a slight smile, she wrote “I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker.” What devastating news.

“Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can,” she added. Soon her comments section was flooded with fans sending their love, hope, prayers and positive thoughts.

Fatima was beloved by her fellow chefs on the Bravo cooking competition and viewers adored her bright and positive personality. After the show finished taping she was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer in late 2017, undergoing aggressive treatments and was declared cancer free in Feb. of 2018. But the disease returned in August with a vengeance.

In October she penned an emotional essay for Bon Appetit magazine where she broke the news that she was dying. “My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen,” she wrote. “I was looking forward to being 30, flirty, and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose.” Fatima turns 30 in April so fingers crossed she can make it to that milestone.