Delilah Bell Hamlin is getting the most out of her winter vacation! She stunned in her poolside look while in Mexico – see pics inside!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 55-year-old star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, model Delilah Bell Hamlin, 20, sprawled out and walked around in Tulum, Mexico while on break from her studies at New York University. The student, who’s signed with IMG Models, showed off her toned and tanned body strolling along the beach and sitting by the pool.

Delilah wore an H&M x Moschino bikini – the top was triangle-shaped with clips on the back to secure it around her body, and the bottoms fit Delilah like a thong. The black, white, and gold design featured black straps with the logo H&Moschino all over. You can get the affordable swimwear look for yourself for under $100! Delilah wore her hair half-up, half-down, and layered a few necklaces for added flair. She kept her makeup look minimal and fresh, and held her phone and headphones in her hand as she walked along the water.

She posted a cheeky Instagram photo with her hair down and wet while in the bathing suit. “We only get wet in designer,” she captioned the photo. Delilah must be soaking up all the sun that she can before she has to go back to school in New York City when the semester starts back up again!

“I’m just nervous about how I’m going to juggle school and modeling,” Delilah told Women’s Wear Daily in August 2017 before starting at NYU. “School’s definitely one of my top priorities. And I’m also nervous because New York is such a busy place, but I’m excited because I love the fashion in New York. I love the energy in New York.”

Since then, it has seemed like Delilah’s been thriving in the city that never sleeps! While she’s originally from Los Angeles, of course, she has seemingly made her life in New York City, with all of her responsibilities, work for her. She attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2018 – definitely not a standard night for other college students! We’re excited to see where Delilah’s modeling career takes her next, and what designers she’ll continue to wear in the future!