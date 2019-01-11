Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Flaunting Cleavage In Cowl Neck Mini Dresses

Cowl necks aren’t just for your favorite sweater! The floppy design can be lowered for a sexy look – especially if it’s attached to a mini dress! See how stars have styled the look!

When you think of a cowl neckline, your mind might immediately go straight to a comfy sweater with what looks like a built-in infinity scarf for a neckline. While that’s certainly not wrong – and a fair connection considering it’s currently January – there’s a sexy take on the design that we’ve been seeing everywhere lately. If you drop the floppy neckline down a few inches, it turns into a neckline that accentuates cleavage quite nicely, and everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lily Collins appears to be a fan. Throw in a mini dress silhouette and you’ve got yourself a fierce ensemble that will turn heads anywhere you go!

Kim rocked the look most recently when she attended the Versace pre-Fall 2019 show with husband Kanye West in New York on Dec. 2, 2018. The 38-year-old reality star looked incredible in a shimmery silver mini dress by the designer. Her particular neckline was dropped significantly, showing about as much cleavage as a plunging v-neck would. Kim rounded out her look with a pair of see-through Yeezy pumps, obvi.

Versace seems to really adore the neckline, because it’s not the only time we’ve seen it on one of the label’s designs lately. Emily Ratajkowski sported a black cowl neck midi-dress with a thigh-high slit on the runway for the luxury brand’s Spring Summer 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2018. That’s definitely nothing to scoff at – in fact, that’s a pretty good sign that we’ll be seeing deep cowl neck dresses in the coming seasons. Get ahead of the trend by checking out how other celebrities have sported the look in the gallery above!