14 Stars Wearing Clothes That Match Their Hair: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, &a mp; More

As if candy-colored hair wasn’t extra enough, some stars are going all out and matching their wild ‘dos to their outfits! See pics of stars like Cardi B and Kylie Jenner who love going fully monochromatic.



Cardi B, 26, loves switching up her hairstyle on days that end with “y.” She consistently cycles through longer than long hair extensions, vintage waves, voluminous curls, and Kris Jenner pixie cuts. Sometimes, she goes wild with her style! Cardi stunned her fans on Instagram when she posted a photo of this classy as hell lavender suit and matching hair. How beautiful does she look? The “I Like It” rapper stunned in this slim outfit complete with a dramatic, purple feather shawl. She went totally topless underneath the low-cut blazer, and managed to find hair dye in the exact shade of lavender as her suit. Perfection! See the look above!

Kylie Jenner‘s the queen of wild hair colors. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul hasn’t let being a mom tamper her desire to try new styles. In fact, she’s currently rocking baby blue locks while on vacation with her bestie, Jordyn Woods. But back when she was just being Kylie, she wore colored wigs that she swapped out pretty much weekly. One of our favorites was a severe, bright blue bob, which you can see in the above gallery. She paired it with an all-blue outfit, as you do. Same goes for when she had mint green extensions. A mint green outfit would only do!

Before Kylie was even famous, Nicki Minaj had the lock on candy-colored wigs. She usually goes with her natural, dark color now with some notable exceptions, but back in her “Super Bass” days (remember those?), it was rainbow wigs 24/7.For pics of more stars who went monochromatic with their hair and clothing, like Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Dove Cameron, and more, scroll through our gallery above. You might just find yourself with some serious inspiration.