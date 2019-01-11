Blake Lively Stuns In $2,490 Blazer Dress For NYC Date Night With Ryan Reynolds

Blake knows how to rock a blazer! She was gorgeous and glowing in NYC at a ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ screening on Jan. 10. See her full outfit below!

Blake Lively, 31, attended a private screening of Mary Poppins Returns at Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC on Jan. 10 and she looked so cool and fashion forward. She wore the MONSE Deconstructed Slashed Wool-Blend Jacket Dress, which retails for $2,490. The Fall 2019 item will be available to purchase this summer. She went to the movies with her husband Ryan Reynolds, 42, and Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt and director Rob Marshall were also at the private event, alongside stars like Mike Meyers, Harry Connick Jr., Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin. Fancy!

“Going for: “Cinderella post stepsisters tearing up her gown because they hate her” chic…” Blake wrote on her Instagram about the perfectly imperfect design. She paired the look with platform Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Her hair was in big, voluminous yet beachy waves, styled by DJ Quintero from the Serge Normant salon. Her skin was gorgeous and glowing and she rocked a bold lip. She wore the new, Limited Edition Cashmere Slip Lipstick in “Alternative” by Kristofer Buckle, who was also the artist who did her glam makeup.

Though Blake just walked from the event to the car, she must have been freezing! Bare legs and a New York City winter do not mix! Her husband Ryan wore a dapper, blue 3-piece suit and light brown shoes and looked totally handsome, wearing glasses! This stylish pair is total couple goals! We love them!