Behati Prinsloo Reveals Devastating Battle With Postpartum Depression In Personal Interview

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine share two children, but the Victoria’s Secret model suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first. Here’s what we know!

Behati Prinsloo, 30, got extremely candid about her romance with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 39, but she wasn’t just honest about the good stuff! She opened up about hardships as well in PorterEdit‘s Jan. 11 cover story — specifically, the postpartum depression she suffered after giving birth to their first child Dusty Rose, 2, in 2016. “After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life,” Behati admitted. “But after the second one everything felt so much easier. It was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier.” This was in 2018 when she and Adam welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, 10n months.

“No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria’s Secret, who I was under contract with,” the mother of two continued. “They never asked me when I was going to be back.” But she returned eight months after giving birth to Gio to walk in the annual VS Fashion Show. How incredible is that? She had skipped the runway two years in a row, but made a triumphant return last November in a red plaid ‘fit. “I felt so empowered,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids.’ It was a beautiful journey. I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.”

Thanks to Adam’s LA-based family, Behati has had a ton of help raising her kids, and she is so grateful for the way that allows her to build a career at the same time. “It’s tough being a mom,” she said. “The people I look up to the most are working mothers. It’s awesome to see these amazing, strong women with kids and a career, killing it at both.”

Sounds like she just described herself, no? It’s amazing to see the successful model making time for herself and for her family — and opening up about the struggles that come with that.