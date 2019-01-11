Ariana Grande Poses In Sexy Pink Lingerie In Sneak Peek Of ‘7 Rings’ Music Video

Ariana Grande is dropping a new song and music video and fans are pumped! “7 Rings” will be released on January 18 and lucky for you, she posted 2 teaser photos! You’ve got to see her in all-pink lingerie!

Ariana Grande, 13, is set to release a new song, titled “7 Rings” next Friday, January 18. The “Thank U, Next” singer made the announcement via Twitter with two special preview photos from the music video — and it looks like it’s going to be an epic followup to her Mean Girls-inspired video from her breakup hit. Ariana posted a photo where she, along with two other females, are dressed in revealing, pink outfits. She’s dressed in sultry lingerie with a pink fur, while the others are wearing pink and brown bra, crop tops and pink pants in the snap.

In a second teaser photo, Ariana posted what appears to be a shot from the set of her forthcoming “7 Rings” music video. In the snap, the song title is written in black graffiti across a pink door. The all-pink photo of what looks like the front of a pink house, features a porch light and a chair with an apparent bottle of alcohol placed on it. We say alcohol, because Ari’s new track, according to her, is about the time when she got drunk at Tiffany’s and bought her and her six BFFs matching engagement rings.

After a rough day in New York, Ari’s pals — “Vic, Courtney, Alexa, Tayla, Njomza and Kaydence — took her to Truman Capote’s favorite jeweler. “You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne?” she asked Billboard. FYI, we didn’t know that. “They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.” In a tweet, Ariana admitted that there were actually nine rings purchased, one for her mother and Nonna, who received theirs after the song was completed.

Ariana’s epic “7 Rings” teaser comes just days after it was announced that she will headline Coachella 2019. She will make her Coachella solo debut as the festival’s Sunday night headliner. The annual festival will take place in Indio, CA in April, where Ariana will take the stage twice on the night of the 14th and 21st. Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover‘s musical alter ego, will headline on Friday, with Australian indie rock group, Tame Impala taking the Saturday night spot. Other artists who will hit the stage that weekend include Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis and Scottish indie pop band Chvrches.