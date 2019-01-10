Tyler Baltierra ‘Terrified’ Catelynn Lowell Will Go Into Early Labor: He’s Taking Care Of Her 24/7

Catelynn Lowell is suffering from pelvic pain as she nears the end of her pregnancy and Tyler Baltierra is feeling ‘fiercely protective’.

Catelynn Lowell, 26, is still two months away from her due date and things are getting more than uncomfortable for the pregnant mom. The Teen Mom OG star revealed in a Jan. 8 Instagram post that she’s dealing with “severe pelvic pain”. Thankfully, the pain doesn’t necessarily mean she will deliver her baby early. But a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her “fiercely protective” husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, can’t help but worry.

“Tyler is doing his best to stay strong for Catelynn but it’s hard”, says our source. “He’s such a fiercely protective dad, he’s terrified she might have the baby early. Catelynn has had some scares and is very uncomfortable but so far she is still at home, on bed rest just to be safe. Tyler is being ‘Super Husband’ and ‘Super Dad’ taking care of Catelynn and Nova Lee 24/7. He has really stepped up to the plate and proven that he is there for Catelynn and their growing family. All the stuff they were working on personally and in their relationship has been put on the back burner and right now it’s all about Catelynn and the new baby.” So sweet.

It wasn’t that long ago that Tyler and Catelynn weren’t in the best place. They hit a rough patch where Tyler needed time away from her and requested a month-long separation. Poor Catelynn was stuck worrying that Tyler might be cheating on her. And then on top of that she was getting brutally trolled on social media over their separation. Ultimately Tyler came to her defense and let the world — and Catelynn — know that she was still the only one for him. Things might not always be perfect for these two but clearly their love is the real deal.