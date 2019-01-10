Tim Tebow Engaged To Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: See Stunning Ring

Congrats to the happy couple! Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters & Tim Tebow are officially engaged. See their heart-melting announcement photo, & her sparkling diamond ring!

Congratulations are in order for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, and Tim Tebow, 31! The adorable couple got engaged on Jan. 9, and the model’s Instagram post of the moment is the sweetest thing EVER! In the series of snapshots, the former Miss Universe is seen in a state of surprise, as her man bends down on one knee. Demi-Leigh said yes, because in another photo, the star flashes her massive diamond ring for the camera, and it’s SO stunning!

The pageant queen shared the sweetest caption below her engagement announcement. “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow 💍❤️” she wrote. We can barely handle the cuteness!

It all went down at sunset, on Wednesday, Jan 9, at Tim’s family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, according to People. The site also reports that the former football star slipped a 7.25-carat solitaire ring on her finger. “This ring is internally flawless,” he said at the time. “Just like you.”

Congrats to to Demi-Leigh and Tim! The happy couple look elated to spend forever with one another, and we can't wait to see what Demi-Leigh's wedding dress will look like!