Sweet and sassy! Selena is smiling and dancing for a new Spanish-language Pantene commercial and it’s so sweet! Watch the adorable new ad below!

Selena Gomez, 26, has been laying pretty low in the states for the past few months, but on Jan. 9, a new Pantene commercial for Latin America was released on the Internet and she looks amazing in the new ad! She is smiling and dancing to “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake, a song she is featured on alongside Cardi B, and she looks incredibly beautiful! Her hair looks full, soft and shiny — and totally healthy!

The cute commercial features a bunch of sweet moments. There is a mother braiding her daughter’s hair before she leaves for school, a teen cutting her own bangs, and two friends dancing like no one is watching! The commercial is in Spanish, and roughly translates to say, “Every day is a new opportunity for strength. To go on adventures. To lose yourself… It’s a day to celebrate. It’s the moments you remember. We are ready for anything. We aren’t stopping. With Pantene, I can’t be stopped. And you?” Selena looks like a golden goddess in the ad — simply spectacular!

We love the positive message of the commercial and Selena looks super happy and carefree in the ad. Watch it above!

Selena had a tough 2018 but is focused on her self-care for 2019. She has been spotted taking hot pilates classes with friends, and was just spotted horseback riding at sunset! We hope this is her happiest and healthiest year yet!