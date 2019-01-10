Scott Disick Spotted Browsing Engagement Rings At Jewelry Store: Proposing To Sofia Richie?
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have serious staying power! The unlikely couple has been going strong for more than a year and the reality bad boy has never seemed happier. So, is he ready to wife her?
Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 20, are clearly a great match. Not only has he tamed his wild ways for the much younger model, but he’s also managed to convince his ex Kourtney Kardashian to allow Sofia into the family fold. And now, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the dad of three has been checking out some serious bling. Considering he was with Kourtney on and off for 9 years and they never tied the knot, it might seem kind of quick for him to put a ring on it. But when it comes to The Lord, there really are no rules.
If Scott does pop the question, it’s likely that he’ll have the Kardashians’ blessing. As HollywoodLife previously revealed, the entire Kardashian clan is relieved that Kourtney and Sofia have bonded. “They know her family and they’ve always liked Sofia so it’s much easier for everyone now that Kourtney and Sofia are friendly,” a source revealed. Sounds like they are all well on their way to becoming one big happy family!