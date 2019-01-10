R. Kelly’s Estranged Daughter, 20, Slams Him As A ‘Monster’ In Powerful 1st Statement Since Docuseries

R. Kelly’s own daughter Joann has come out against the alleged sexual predator, calling him a ‘monster’ in a scathing and heartbreaking statement. We’ve got it here.

R. Kelly‘s estranged 20-year-old daughter Joann is speaking out for the very first time since Lifetime’s explosive docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired. In it her mom Andrea Lee accused the embattled R&B legend of abuse, and several other woman came forward to accuse the 52-year-old of sexual and physical abuse as well. Joann — who goes by the name Buku Abi — took to Instagram on Jan. 10 with a very long and heartfelt statement that she said took her three days to write, and it in she calls her estranged father a “monster.”

Buku and her father haven’t spoken in years, and in her message it becomes clear why. “Buku here. I just want to say a few things. Before I start, I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt any party reading or affected by this,” she began.

“To the people who feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently.”I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this,” Buku continued.

“However, It has been very difficult to process it all. Let alone gather all the right words to express everything I feel. Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand,” she revealed. “Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings & for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him. In regards to my mother, she for the same reasonings and more, has not seen or spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life,” Buku shared. “Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt. Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers ‘part’ etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up,” she bravely revealed.