Olivia Culpo Rocks Her Sexiest Looks Ever From Bikinis To Crop Tops That Bare Her Abs — See Pics

Olivia Culpo has been slaying in 2019 with her latest outfits! Check out all of her sexiest looks, from her stunning bikinis to her ab-bearing crop tops!



Olivia Culpo is always treating her followers to the sexiest photos, but recently her Instagram has been on fire. In addition to her being our Instagram Queen of the Week back in September, the former Miss Universe has been sharing so many stunning outfits on her social media in the months that have followed. Whether it’s showing off her Fendi bikini, or going hiking in a cleavage-bearing outfit, the model had so many sexy outfits in 2018. Take a look through her sexiest looks in our gallery above.

We reported earlier how Olivia opened up about how she keeps in such great shape. “I love Pilates, I love to run, I love SoulCycle,” she told Us Weekly. “I’ve been doing a lot of Barry’s Bootcamp, which has been fun. I like Orange Theory Too, and I like Fly Barre. I love everything!” And her advice for those not feeling the inspiration to work out? “Bring a friend to workout out to help motivate you!”

In addition to keeping fit in the New Year, she’s also trying to work things out with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola after reuniting for New Year’s Eve. “They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another,” a source told E! News. “They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Olivia. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.