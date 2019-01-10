Nicki Minaj’s Friends ‘Worried’ About Her Romance With Kenneth Petty: They Want Her To ‘Slow Down’

Nicki Minaj’s friends are worried that she’s moving too fast with Kenneth Petty, we’ve learned exclusively. Will they convince her to slow things down?

Nicki Minaj is head over heels in love with Kenneth Petty, and her friends are so happy for her. But they think she’s moving way too fast in her new relationship! The new couple couple have only been together and are already thinking about pulling a Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, and getting engaged! Nicki’s loved ones, a friend of the “Chun Li” rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, are trying to do everything in their power to convince her that this just isn’t a good idea.

“It’s all very intense and romantic, but it’s also got her inner circle very anxious,” the friend said. “He’s already telling her he wants to marry her, and she’s saying the same thing! The fear is that she’ll do something spontaneous, like run off and elope and then regret it later. Nicki’s moving too fast with Kenneth.” They’re right about her getting serious quickly. Nicki and Kenneth are in the honeymoon phase, and she’s been posting super TMI tweets and Instas about her boyfriend, including telling her fans about how they have sex “three to four” times a night, and showing them videos of their hot tub PDA.

There may be an issue with her friends’ approach to changing her mind. A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the backlash to their whirlwind relationship is only making their love grow. “Right now it’s like they are Bonnie and Clyde with the world against them. This is only making them bond more,” the source said. Regardless, her friend told us that they hope Nicki takes their concern to heart. “Everyone is just hoping she’ll slow down a little and take her time with this. She certainly has a lot more to lose than Kenneth does, so it’s understandable that they’re worried. But, she’s so swept away by love right now. Really anything is possible.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Nicki’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.