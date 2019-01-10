Miley Cyrus Stands Up For Lindsay Lohan Against Critics Of Her New Reality Show: It’s The ‘Best’

‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club”s biggest fan? Miley Cyrus! Miley defended Lindsay and the show when critics slammed it on Instagram, and now they’re buddies. See the supportive comment here.

Miley Cyrus is a true bro. The “Malibu” singer leapt to Lindsay Lohan‘s defense on Instagram after Vice posted a scathing review of the actress’ new MTV reality show about her resort in Mykonos, Greece. The long and short of it? They hated it. Miley’s comment on the post, captured by Comments by Celebs (you can see their Instagram below), was simple but packed a punch: “Lies! It’s the best show ever.” For context, this is what the outlet wrote: “Lindsay Lohan’s new reality show, ‘Beach Club,’ is painful voyeurism. When she fled America to live in Dubai and Greece, she was retreating to heal and rebuild herself…but the environment of a TV set seems like the worse place on Earth to do that. Unlike a lot of other reality TV, the show isn’t ‘bad in a good way’ — it’s just bad.”

Ouch! Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but you can see why Miley felt the need to speak up. She stans Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club and Lindsay herself! Lindsay cleared appreciated the gesture, tweeting out the post and the prayer emojis: “#MileyCyrus #FixedIt”. She did a stellar Microsoft Paint job of editing the review, so that it now reads: “Lindsay Lohan’s new reality show, ‘Beach Club,’ is voyeurism. She live[s] in Dubai and Greece, to heal and rebuild herself…Unlike a lot of other reality TV, the show is good.” Okay, that’s hilarious. What a queen!

By the way, you can read our Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club recap HERE! Lilo’s reality show is totally juicy, and after seeing the premiere episode, which aired on January 8, we’re already obsessed. Definitely check it out. HollywoodLife actually spoke to the Beach Club staff recently, and they dished all the tea about working at the club, the show’s first season, and what it’s like working for Lindsay!

They said that Lindsay’s a tough boss, but she’s hard on them out of love. She’s good at what she does! “I almost felt like she is almost like a parent, where if you do something wrong, you’re afraid of the repercussions, but you know she still cares about you,” Aristotle Polites explained, while Gaby Andrews added, “I thought of her like — it almost sounds weird — but like a mother figure at times. With some of the drama, which you’ll see this season, she steps in and talks to us and tries to mentor and guide us and change our behaviors and be the best employees and best business women and men we could be.”