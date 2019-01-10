There it is! Meghan Markle flaunted her budding belly in a gorgeous dress that hugged her pregnancy curves perfectly. See her maternity look for yourself!

There’s no ignoring this baby bump! Meghan Markle, 37, has mastered maternity fashion and proved it by pairing a tan Oscar de la Renta coat with a black Hatch dress, a matching bag and patterned pumps on Jan. 10. Instead of covering up her budding belly, the royal wore her outwear open and showed off her big bump. She’s really popped — just look at that belly button! With a natural makeup look and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, Meghan’s pregnancy curves were the center of attention at the London Smart Works headquarters.

Fans who have been paying close attention to Meghan’s maternity looks might have noticed that she’s sported a similar ensemble before. Back when she and Prince Harry, 34, were visiting Australia’s South Melbourne Beach in October, the newlywed had on another black dress and trench coat. While the pieces she put on for her visit this morning were from different designers, the look was still just as stunning. That being said, her baby bump has gotten way bigger in between ‘fits. Clearly a lot can happen in a few months!

Knowing that, we can’t wait to see what Meghan’s bump looks like as spring draws nearer. She’s due sometime that season and still has a ways to go.

You know what that means — lots more maternity looks! Meghan and her husband confirmed that they were expecting their first baby in October, five months after their wedding,and she’s been dressing her baby bump to impress ever since.

While she often goes for classic, neutral colors like these, Meghan’s budding belly has been spotted in blue and pink shades as well. Is there a chance that she’s hinting at the sex of her baby with her color schemes? Only time will tell!