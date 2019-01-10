See Pics
Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Popped & On Full Display In Tight Black Dress — Pics

Meghan Duchess of Sussex Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Smart Works, London, UK - 10 Jan 2019 The Duchess of Sussex will today visit Smart Works, a charity which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. Her Royal Highness was today announced as Patron of Smart Works. This is one of four Patronages The Duchess of Sussex will take on with the other three being The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrives at Smart Works at St Charles Hospital in London, Britain, 10 January 2019. Smart Works is a charity which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women. The Duchess was announced as a Patron of the charity, one of four Patronages she will take on with the other three being The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew. Duchess of Sussex visits charity, London, United Kingdom - 10 Jan 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, picks out a bracelet during her visit at Smart Works charity Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Smart Works, London, UK - 10 Jan 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Brinsworth House, Twickenham, London, UK - 18 Dec 2018 Meghan Duchess of Sussex is visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home. The Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. Many of those who work in the entertainment industry can often work season to season, spending long periods with no work at all, and with little ability to make any plans for their futures, or to provide themselves with security should they have an accident or fall ill.Money raised by the Royal Variety Charity, and through the annual Royal Variety Performance, helps and supports hundreds of retired entertainers throughout the UK. View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
There it is! Meghan Markle flaunted her budding belly in a gorgeous dress that hugged her pregnancy curves perfectly. See her maternity look for yourself!

There’s no ignoring this baby bump! Meghan Markle, 37, has mastered maternity fashion and proved it by pairing a tan Oscar de la Renta coat with a black Hatch dress, a matching bag and patterned pumps on Jan. 10. Instead of covering up her budding belly, the royal wore her outwear open and showed off her big bump. She’s really popped — just look at that belly button! With a natural makeup look and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, Meghan’s pregnancy curves were the center of attention at the London Smart Works headquarters.

Fans who have been paying close attention to Meghan’s maternity looks might have noticed that she’s sported a similar ensemble before. Back when she and Prince Harry, 34, were visiting Australia’s South Melbourne Beach in October, the newlywed had on another black dress and trench coat. While the pieces she put on for her visit this morning were from different designers, the look was still just as stunning. That being said, her baby bump has gotten way bigger in between ‘fits. Clearly a lot can happen in a few months!

Knowing that, we can’t wait to see what Meghan’s bump looks like as spring draws nearer. She’s due sometime that season and still has a ways to go.

You know what that means — lots more maternity looks! Meghan and her husband confirmed that they were expecting their first baby in October, five months after their wedding,and she’s been dressing her baby bump to impress ever since.

While she often goes for classic, neutral colors like these, Meghan’s budding belly has been spotted in blue and pink shades as well. Is there a chance that she’s hinting at the sex of her baby with her color schemes? Only time will tell!