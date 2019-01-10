‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Tammy Rivera Says She Threw A Lamp At Waka Flocka Flame During Explosive Fight

Don’t ever mess with Tammy Rivera! The ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ star revealed she once threw a piece of furniture at Waka Flocka Flame.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife Tammy Rivera have been married since 2014, but their relationship has always been on-again/off-again, and during the Jan. 10 premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, they gave viewers a deeper look into their sometimes-volatile partnership. Upon entering the mansion, where the show was filmed, Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy, who also starred on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, were asked to complete an exercise that consisted of them sleeping in a bedroom that was completely wrecked and damaged — basically, a 3-D metaphor for their relationship. Once inside, Dr. V explained that the room was purposely staged to mimic the tension between them. “You’re kind of living emotional [in a room like this],” she said.

But even so, Tammy wasn’t okay with it. “We fight, but our fights aren’t this damn bad,” Tammy said, before quipping, “We clean up after arguments.” Was she being truthful, though? Dr. V didn’t think so. In fact, she brought up the time Tammy threw a lamp at her husband during one wild disagreement. But Tammy put all the blame on Waka Flocka Flame. “He’s worse,” she said. “He antagonizes me.” Tammy and Waka Flocka Flame have both cheated on each other in the past, so it’s no wonder they fight so much. Will their marriage survive Boot Camp? Only time will tell.

Another couple who had trouble this week were Nia Riley and Soulja Boy. “I’m here because at a certain point I didn’t feel like he had respect for me,” Nia said during the premiere. “Most of the f**ked up sh*t he’s done has been over social media. He’s called me hos, b*tches, all kinds of stuff.” Seems messed up, right? Well, Soulja Boy had some odd reasoning for his behavior. “Love make you do wild stuff,” he said. And to that, Nia added, “My attitude towards him is definitely because of the things he’s done.” According to her, Soulja Boy has never apologized for the things he did to her, but he disagreed. “Man, I told her I’m sorry a million times, I don’t want to hear that shi*t!” Then, Nia started crying.

Other couples who aired their dirty laundry this week and we’ll see more of throughout the season, included Lil’ Mo and husband Karl Dargan, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Jessica Dime and fiancé Shawne Williams, and Lil’ Fizz of B2K and Tiffany Campbell from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv!